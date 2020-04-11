Wells Fargo & Co Trims Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Target Price to $10.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XHR. B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 1,613,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,171. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

