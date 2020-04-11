Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post sales of $960,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 million and the lowest is $900,000.00. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $145.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $260.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $289.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $182.28 million, with estimates ranging from $98.82 million to $282.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.24) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9819999999.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESPR shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,365,402. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,294,453.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,389,300. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,416,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000.

NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $990.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.20. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

