Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $414.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post sales of $414.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $423.30 million and the lowest is $407.13 million. Papa John’s Int’l posted sales of $398.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Papa John’s Int’l.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PZZA. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.31.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,489.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,423,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,199,000 after purchasing an additional 502,928 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after acquiring an additional 347,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,975,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 229,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 205,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 492,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,123,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.00. 696,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,631. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.33.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.