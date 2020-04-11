Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,549. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,250 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 596.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

