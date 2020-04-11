Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $688.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post $688.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $668.80 million to $696.50 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $625.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.36.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $242,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,980,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,866,954. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,469,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,392. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $171.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

See Also: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.