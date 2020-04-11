Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $608.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will report sales of $608.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $544.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $672.80 million. Cimpress reported sales of $661.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. The business had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12,360.67%. Cimpress’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMPR. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Cimpress from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of Cimpress stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.32. The company had a trading volume of 619,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,706. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.89. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $35,860,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after acquiring an additional 191,375 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,809,000 after acquiring an additional 153,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after acquiring an additional 152,181 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after acquiring an additional 98,212 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

