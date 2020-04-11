Zacks: Brokerages Expect Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $694.31 Million

Brokerages expect Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) to post $694.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $703.83 million and the lowest is $678.49 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. reported sales of $604.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

NYSE CRL traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.96. 461,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.63. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $179.38.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,281,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,926,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

