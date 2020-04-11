Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will report $169.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.00 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $297.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $776.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $850.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $883.70 million, with estimates ranging from $697.71 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

IONS stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 559,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,172. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.64. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.90.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,882 shares of company stock worth $1,613,917. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,790,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,006,000 after buying an additional 374,736 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,179,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,678,000 after buying an additional 1,244,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,038,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,159,000 after purchasing an additional 225,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,035,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

