Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Assets Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,471. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 25,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.64 per share, for a total transaction of $894,314.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 12,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $531,014.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 65,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,135. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 948,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 114,354 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,277,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

