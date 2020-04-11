Zacks Investment Research Lowers Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

VLRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.93.

VLRS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. 1,010,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,550. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $402.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.12.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 60.90%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.