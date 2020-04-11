Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE DX traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 990,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,193. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $297.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 91.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $61,390.00. Also, EVP Smriti Laxman Popenoe acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 116,730 shares of company stock worth $1,027,817. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,982 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 313.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

