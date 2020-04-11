Zacks Investment Research Lowers Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. 26,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

