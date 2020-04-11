ZClassic Trading 10.6% Higher This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $3,762.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00526436 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00141589 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00077330 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002423 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000463 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

