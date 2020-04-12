-$0.06 EPS Expected for Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s earnings. Baytex Energy posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Baytex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baytex Energy.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $337.84 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTE shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities cut Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $10,313,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 271,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 61,802 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 77,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 40,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

BTE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 4,445,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,322. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.84 million, a PE ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 3.15.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baytex Energy (BTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.