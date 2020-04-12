$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. Smith Micro Software reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMSI. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,340. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $157.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 2,357.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

