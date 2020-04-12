$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. BGC Partners posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $487.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

BGCP stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 4,435,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,263,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 760.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 436,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 385,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,957,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after buying an additional 72,579 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 462,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 650.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 191,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 165,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

