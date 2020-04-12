$0.28 EPS Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. ValuEngine cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. 1,930,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,990. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.24. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.