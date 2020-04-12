$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,784. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 83,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.