A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

AOS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.21. 1,849,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

