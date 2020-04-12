AceD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $108.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, AceD has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $54,072.70 and approximately $108.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004128 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000815 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001226 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000124 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,332,557 coins and its circulating supply is 11,321,957 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.