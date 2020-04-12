Adelphoi (ADL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $199.00

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Adelphoi has a market cap of $165,176.88 and approximately $199.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.02701649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00201618 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.