Aeon (AEON) Price Up 74.1% This Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002701 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $4,450.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeon has traded up 74.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00779642 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001939 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

