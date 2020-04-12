Aeternity (AE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.59 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $30.99 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, OOOBTC, BitMart and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00001024 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 101.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 352,806,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,985,312 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, HitBTC, Tokenomy, BigONE, Binance, IDAX, HADAX, OKEx, Gate.io, Crex24, Mercatox, FCoin, Liqui, BitMart, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Kyber Network, Koinex, DragonEX, Bithumb, OOOBTC and Zebpay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

