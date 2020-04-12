Algorand Reaches Market Cap of $118.44 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $118.44 million and approximately $73.01 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002574 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.62 or 0.02691374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00201499 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand’s total supply is 3,205,638,868 coins and its circulating supply is 674,367,025 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

