Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $25,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,924.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $761,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,929.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,200,830 in the last three months. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABTX traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 89,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

