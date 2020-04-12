Analysts Expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Lineage Cell Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of LCTX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,770. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

