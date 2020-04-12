Analysts Set Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) PT at $87.41

Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.61.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $154.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.86. 8,914,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,495,793. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 103,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,172 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

