Analyzing BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) & PANALPINA WELTT/ADR (OTCMKTS:PLWTY)

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) and PANALPINA WELTT/ADR (OTCMKTS:PLWTY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR and PANALPINA WELTT/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 PANALPINA WELTT/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR and PANALPINA WELTT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR N/A N/A N/A PANALPINA WELTT/ADR 1.22% 12.71% 3.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR and PANALPINA WELTT/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR $6.16 billion 1.07 $957.63 million $1.87 6.97 PANALPINA WELTT/ADR $6.17 billion 1.04 $79.79 million N/A N/A

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PANALPINA WELTT/ADR.

Dividends

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. PANALPINA WELTT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR pays out 95.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PANALPINA WELTT/ADR has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PANALPINA WELTT/ADR beats BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. It is also involved in the commercial development activities under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

About PANALPINA WELTT/ADR

Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG provides air and ocean freight, and logistics services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS. The company's air freight services include general, special, express, and intermodal services; and charter and emergency services, as well as virtual cargo airline and e-freight services. It also provides ocean freight products, such as full container load, less-than-container load, and non-containerized load products, as well as various services, such as dangerous goods handling, temperature controlled transportation, cargo insurance, letter of credit processing, certification and legalization of documents, food and drug administration filing, and advanced cargo information filing. In addition, the company offers logistics and manufacturing services comprising manufacturing assembly and testing, technical distribution, installation, and product life cycle extension services that include repair, reconfiguration, and reselling; and 3D printing, demand-driven inventory dispositioning, and end-to-end e-commerce solutions, as well as inbound, distribution, finished goods, aftermarket, reverse logistics, warehousing, and other value added logistics services. Further, it provides energy and project solutions that include planning, transport engineering, route and site survey, marine and cargo charter, carrier, and origin and destination services; and supply chain solutions comprising planning, sourcing, making, delivering, and returning services. Additionally, the company offers full and less than truck load, and consolidation road services; and rail, cargo security, and business implementation services. It serves the automotive, chemical, consumer and retail, energy, fashion, government, aid and relief, healthcare, hi-tech, manufacturing, perishable product, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

