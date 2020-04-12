apM Coin (APM) Achieves Market Cap of $5.66 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and $3.26 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.58 or 0.04545446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00065933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036847 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009632 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003433 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.