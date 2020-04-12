Argentum (ARG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2,062.00

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Argentum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Argentum alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io . The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argentum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.