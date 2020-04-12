ArtByte Trading 93.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00616679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008312 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

