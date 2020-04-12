Atlas Protocol (ATP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.86 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $150,476.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.38 or 0.02697383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00202140 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

