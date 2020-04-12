Axe (AXE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00004134 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Axe has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000816 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001226 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

