Beacon Market Capitalization Tops $43,546.38 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $43,546.38 and approximately $57.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00343277 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00417661 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016618 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006461 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000137 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000774 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,355,442 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,516 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

