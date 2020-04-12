Binance USD Price Up 0% Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00014520 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $186.75 million and approximately $48.55 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00053879 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000724 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.34 or 0.04502701 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066111 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036799 BTC.
- PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005626 BTC.
- Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009665 BTC.
- ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003418 BTC.
- Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.
About Binance USD
Binance USD Token Trading
Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
