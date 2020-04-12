Binance USD Price Up 0% Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00014520 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $186.75 million and approximately $48.55 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00053879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.34 or 0.04502701 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036799 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009665 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

