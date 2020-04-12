BitCoen (BEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $68,740.10

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $68,740.10 and $145.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.98 or 0.02400675 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001674 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,862.31 or 0.99857435 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000413 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.