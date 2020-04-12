Bitcoin Rhodium Market Cap Reaches $3.74 Million (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $4.47 or 0.00065060 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and P2PB2B. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $21,633.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00079232 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000130 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium is a coin. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,182,475 coins and its circulating supply is 835,475 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org . Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

Bitcoin Rhodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.