Bitcoin SV 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.29 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.38 billion and approximately $2.29 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $184.10 or 0.02696055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Kraken, Bitfinex and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201618 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,376,365 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, WazirX, CoinZest, Poloniex, Binance, Gate.io, Coinsuper, OKEx, BX Thailand, CoinBene, IDAX, Bitbns, Huobi, Cobinhood, MBAex, BigONE, SouthXchange, Coinbit, Kraken, Bitfinex, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Bibox, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Bitrue, CoinEx, Upbit, FCoin, Korbit, Indodax, Bittrex, Koinex, Trade Satoshi, DragonEX, Hotbit, Bitkub, YoBit, Bit-Z, Altcoin Trader and Coinsquare. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

