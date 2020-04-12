Bitcore (BTX) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $539.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,872.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.02312866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.06 or 0.03391378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00617619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00782452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00076695 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025407 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00527846 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,190,343 coins and its circulating supply is 17,689,384 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, QBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

