BitGreen (BITG) Achieves Market Cap of $2.61 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003564 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, STEX, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $21,591.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitGreen has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005902 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00019632 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.98 or 0.02400675 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008227 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001132 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,637,188 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitGreen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

