BitTube (TUBE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.00 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and TradeOgre. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $896.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00783475 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005937 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001934 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 251,847,981 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.