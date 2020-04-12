BLAST (BLAST) Market Cap Reaches $11,485.11

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. BLAST has a market capitalization of $11,485.11 and approximately $6.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000297 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000117 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 41,786,260 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

