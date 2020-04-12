BlockStamp Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $1,137.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BlockStamp

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,848,033 coins and its circulating supply is 26,305,067 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

