BOOM Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One BOOM token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $20,344.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOOM has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.02701649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00201618 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 972,225,849 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,195,116 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

