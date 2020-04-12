BOScoin (BOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.12 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. BOScoin has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $16,660.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00069930 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

