BQT (BQTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,806.00

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. BQT has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $1,806.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BQT has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BQT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BQT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.21 or 0.04494186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00065998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036870 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009627 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003431 BTC.

About BQT

BQTX is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,503,378 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . The official website for BQT is bqt.io

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.