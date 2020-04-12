Bread Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.01 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Bread token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Tokenomy, IDEX and Cobinhood. During the last week, Bread has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $10.01 million and $369,033.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.38 or 0.02697383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00202140 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tokenomy, IDEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

