Brokerages Expect Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brink’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Brink’s posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

BCO stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 425,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.27 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.07. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12.

Brink’s declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ronald James Domanico bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George I. Stoeckert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $58,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,684.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,113,000 after buying an additional 557,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $48,432,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Brink’s by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,355,000 after buying an additional 181,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Brink’s by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 330,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 177,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 96,022 shares in the last quarter.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

