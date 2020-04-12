Brokerages Set Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target at $15.13

Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NAVI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,664,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Navient has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Navient by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Navient by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

