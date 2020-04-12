Brokerages Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Target Price at GBX 765

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 642.89 ($8.46).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Redrow from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.08) target price (down previously from GBX 1,040 ($13.68)) on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 891 ($11.72) to GBX 482 ($6.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 930 ($12.23) target price on the stock.

Shares of Redrow stock traded up GBX 38.80 ($0.51) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 443.60 ($5.84). 3,209,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,321. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 5.16. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 293 ($3.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 850.76 ($11.19). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 551.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 660.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Redrow’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

